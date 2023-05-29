Memorial Day ceremony in Topeka honors those who served in uniform

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Area residents gathered Monday morning at Memorial Park Cemetery to honor those who served in uniform on behalf of their fellow American citizens.

The ceremony, which lasted about 18 minutes, took place in Memorial Park Cemetery, 3616 S.W. 6th Ave.

The featured speaker at the event was Lt. Col. Bryan Gregory, commander of the Recruiting and Retention Battalion of the Kansas National Guard.

Gregory said Memorial Day was about more than barbecues and the “unofficial start of summer” and was a time to remember those who served their fellow citizens in the United States military.

Gregory said in addition to honoring those who served, including those who gave their lives, Memorial Day also was a time to remember the sacrifices made by families of those who served in the nation’s armed forces.

