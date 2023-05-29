Lawrence family farm marks 4 years since tornado, 40 in business

FILE - The sky begins to clear over a destroyed home after a tornado touched down in a...
FILE - The sky begins to clear over a destroyed home after a tornado touched down in a neighborhood south of Lawrence, Kan., near US-59 highway and N. 1000 Road on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. The past couple of weeks have seen unusually high tornado activity in the U.S., with no immediate end to the pattern in sight. (Chris Neal/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP)(KY3)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A family farm in Lawrence will mark 4 years since a tornado rocked its foundation as well as 40 years in business with a Memorial Day celebration.

Pendleton’s Country Market in Lawrence says it will mark 4 years in business since a tornado rocked the family farm and 40 years in business as the nation honors Memorial Day.

Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Monday, May 29, officials said Pendleton’s will host a celebration to include hot dogs, sides, Free State beer and Betty Rae’s ice cream. The farm is located at 1446 E. 1850 Rd.

Officials noted they want to thank those who helped the business rebuild after the cyclone swept through as well as celebrate customers who have supported it for four decades. The casual celebration picnic will also include tours of the hydroponic tomato greenhouse, a hay ride around the farm and spinach, lettuce and asparagus to pick. The Memorial Day plant and pottery sale will also continue.

According to Pendleton’s, Douglas Co. Emergency Management will also be available with information to keep goers prepared for any natural disaster. The Meadowlark 4-H Club will also help serve attendees.

