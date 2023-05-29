Lawrence family farm marks 4 years since tornado, 40 in business

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A family farm in Lawrence will mark 4 years since a tornado rocked its foundation as well as 40 years in business with a Memorial Day celebration.

Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Monday, May 29, officials said Pendleton’s will host a celebration to include hot dogs, sides, Free State beer and Betty Rae’s ice cream. The farm is located at 1446 E. 1850 Rd.

Officials noted they want to thank those who helped the business rebuild after the cyclone swept through as well as celebrate customers who have supported it for four decades. The casual celebration picnic will also include tours of the hydroponic tomato greenhouse, a hay ride around the farm and spinach, lettuce and asparagus to pick. The Memorial Day plant and pottery sale will also continue.

According to Pendleton’s, Douglas Co. Emergency Management will also be available with information to keep goers prepared for any natural disaster. The Meadowlark 4-H Club will also help serve attendees.

