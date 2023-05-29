Investigation begins after shots fired near Highland Park area in Topeka

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation has begun after shots were fired near the area of Highland Park in Topeka on Memorial Day morning.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that officers are on the scene and investigating shots fired in the area of SE 28th and Maryland Ave.

Officials noted they received a call around 7:20 a.m. with reports of gunshots and shell casings in the street.

TPD said around 8 a.m. that no information about damage or injuries is available yet. Officials continue to investigate.

