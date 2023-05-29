High Court reverses Appeals Court claim it could not consider illegal sentence

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has reversed a Court of Appeals judgment in which it claimed it could not consider a motion to correct an illegal sentence.

In the matter of Appeal No. 122,418: State of Kansas v. Justin W. Steinert, the Kansas Supreme Court says that after he was convicted of aggravated robbery, contributing to a child’s misconduct, distribution of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia to distribute or manufacture, Steinert appealed his sentence.

Court records also indicate that Steinert filed a motion to correct an illegal sentence with the Court of Appeals around the same time. He submitted a purported out-of-state journal entry to show his criminal history score had been miscalculated.

Court records then show that the Court of Appeals denied Steinert’s motion and held he may file a motion to correct an illegal sentence only in a district court. It also found the document he submitted was not part of the appellate record so it should not be considered.

In a unanimous decision written by Justice K.J. Wall, the Court noted that it reversed the Court of Appeals judgment and held that Steinert may file a motion to correct an illegal sentence there while on direct appeal. However, it did not decide whether he could submit the journal entry or whether he was serving an illegal sentence.

Instead, the Court said it found the Sedgwick Co. District Court was better positioned to resolve those issues and remanded the case back, which has concurrent jurisdiction over illegal sentence motion under a recent statutory amendment.

Court documents show that Steinert was sentenced in 2020 for the 2018 crimes.

