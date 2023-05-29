Father asks for prayers as 10-year-old daughter suffers brain injury in Winfield Lake boating incident

Chad Martin, father of 10-year-old Rielynn Martin, is asking for prayers as his daughter...
Chad Martin, father of 10-year-old Rielynn Martin, is asking for prayers as his daughter continues to recover in the hospital.(KWCH)
By Branden Stitt
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chad Martin, father of 10-year-old Rielynn Martin, is asking for prayers as his daughter continues to recover in the hospital.

Rielynn was injured friday night after two boats collided at Winfield Lake.

“We went out to the lake for memorial weekend, we go to the lake a lot. My kids love outdoors,” said Martin.

With friends and family on the boat, including his young daughter, Rielynn, chad said the boat crashed into another one.

“When they made the impact, they flew off. Two of them my daughters and the other, their best friend,” said Martin. “My daughter, when she flew off she went and hit the other boat’s propeller.”

Martin said Rielynn was rushed to the hospital where she’s now recovering from devastating injuries.

“It crushed her skull, it is embedded in her brain. So, she had actual damaged pieces in her brain. They got that situated and put a plate in there, bolted it, fixed the bad part of the skull,” said Martin.

For now, Martin said all he can do is ask for prayers as he waits by his daughter’s side.

“I want prayers, prayers are everything. Prayers is what got my daughter to where she’s at now. Medical bills are gonna be tough, i think out the roof. I got another daughter to support, it’s gonna be tough,” said Martin.

A GoFundMe has been setup for the person injured in the incident. If you would like to donate, click here.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Track and Field Stadium
2023 KSHSAA State Track & Field results
This Sept. 4, 2017 photo shows a view of Glacier National Park in Montana from the park's...
Glacier National Park drowning victim identified as KU student
Authorities are investigating a serious injury two-vehicle crash in Lyon County.
Serious injury two-vehicle crash sends four to hospital in Lyon County
One person is dead following a fatal motorcycle accident on Saturday, May 27th, in Wyandotte...
One dead following motorcycle crash in Wyandotte County
FILE
Memorial Day 2023 Services

Latest News

Fire crews were called early Monday to the Topeka Correctional Facility at 815 S.E. Rice Road...
Crews respond to report of smoke in building at Topeka Correctional Facility
Boaters help a vessel which ran aground near the old El Dorado dam on May 28, 2023, as low...
Boaters urged to use caution as low water levels plague Memorial Day weekend
FILE
3-vehicle collision near Derby ends with at least one fatality
Mild with isolated showers/storms
Rebecca Morrisey made a point of putting the interests of students first in her role as...
Salute Our Heroes: Retiring Topeka High principal put students first