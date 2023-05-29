Family perishes in collision with propane tanker caused by steer in SE Kansas

By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LABETTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A family from Edna was pronounced dead following a collision with a propane tanker that had been caused by a steer standing on a SE Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that on Friday, May 26, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 114.8 on U.S. Highway 166 - about 6 miles east of Highway 169 - with reports of a fatality crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2006 Dodge Ram 2500 driven by Jimmy Bond, 81, of Edna, had hit a steer that had been standing in the eastbound lane of the highway.

KHP noted that the collision caused the vehicle to fail and veer into the westbound lane.

At the same time, officials said a 2020 Peterbilt semi-truck hauling propane driven by Dusty R. Elbrader, 42, of Golden City, Mo., had been headed west on the highway. Eldbrader attempted to avoid the pickup truck but was unable to.

KHP said the semi hit the pickup in a head-on collision.

As a result, Bond and both of his passengers, Colton J. Bond, 21, and Barbara J. Bond, 79, both of Edna, all were pronounced dead at the scene. None of the pickup’s occupants were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Officials said Elbrader was taken to Coffeyville Regional Medical Center with suspected minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

