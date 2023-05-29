Emporia Police warn of scam threatening to levy assets for responses

By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia Police have warned about a group threatening to levy assets for responses to a scam circulating the area.

The Emporia Police Department says it recently received reports from a local business that employees received a letter from a fake company - The Tax Lien Group. This letter threatened to “levy assets” if the business did not respond by a specific day.

EPD warned that if anyone receives a similar letter, email or phone call, they should be cautious and be suspicious of a scam. Residents should do their own research to verify the validity of the group and contact EPD if in doubt at 620-343-4225.

Officials thanked the local business for bringing the scam to their attention.

