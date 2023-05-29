Dinos take over KC Pumpkin Patch for the summer season

By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OLATHE, Kan. (WIBW) - The KC Pumpkin Patch has transformed for the summer as prehistoric footprints begin to appear on the property.

Officials said families can now step into a world where dinosaurs roam freely at the Jurassic adventure farm located at the KC Pumpkin Patch, 13875 Gardner Rd., in Olathe.

An immersive and captivating experience, officials said attendees can witness more than 20 life-sized dinosaurs come to life. The event will be held June 3 - July 2 on Sundays between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Officials noted that attendees should expect to encounter the iconic Tyrannosaurus Rex, see the powerful Triceratops and be wary of the tail fo the stegosaurus.

The event will also include photo opportunities as well as a dino walk. Meanwhile, a Dino Plus Pass will get guests another free dino ride, a paintball experience and a fossil mining activity.

To view tickets and prices for the event, click HERE.

