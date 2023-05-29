Crews respond to report of smoke in building at Topeka Correctional Facility

Fire crews were called early Monday to the Topeka Correctional Facility at 815 S.E. Rice Road...
Fire crews were called early Monday to the Topeka Correctional Facility at 815 S.E. Rice Road after light smoke was reported in a building at the facility.(WIBW/Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews responded early Monday to the Topeka Correctional Facility on the city’s east side after light smoke was reported in a building at the facility.

The smoke was reported on the second floor of a building on the west side of the campus, located at 815 S.E. Rice Road.

Initial reports indicated the building was being evacuated while crews investigated the incident.

Fire crews reported no injuries or substantial damage and the last unit appeared to have cleared the scene around 7:10 a.m. Monday.

The Topeka Correctional Facility is the state’s only all-female prison. It is operated by the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Track and Field Stadium
2023 KSHSAA State Track & Field results
This Sept. 4, 2017 photo shows a view of Glacier National Park in Montana from the park's...
Glacier National Park drowning victim identified as KU student
Authorities are investigating a serious injury two-vehicle crash in Lyon County.
Serious injury two-vehicle crash sends four to hospital in Lyon County
One person is dead following a fatal motorcycle accident on Saturday, May 27th, in Wyandotte...
One dead following motorcycle crash in Wyandotte County
FILE
Memorial Day 2023 Services

Latest News

Boaters help a vessel which ran aground near the old El Dorado dam on May 28, 2023, as low...
Boaters urged to use caution as low water levels plague Memorial Day weekend
FILE
3-vehicle collision near Derby ends with at least one fatality
Mild with isolated showers/storms
Rebecca Morrisey made a point of putting the interests of students first in her role as...
Salute Our Heroes: Retiring Topeka High principal put students first