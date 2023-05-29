Crews respond to report of smoke in building at Topeka Correctional Facility

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews responded early Monday to the Topeka Correctional Facility on the city’s east side after light smoke was reported in a building at the facility.

The smoke was reported on the second floor of a building on the west side of the campus, located at 815 S.E. Rice Road.

Initial reports indicated the building was being evacuated while crews investigated the incident.

Fire crews reported no injuries or substantial damage and the last unit appeared to have cleared the scene around 7:10 a.m. Monday.

The Topeka Correctional Facility is the state’s only all-female prison. It is operated by the Kansas Department of Corrections.

