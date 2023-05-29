City of Harper warns of stolen flags, flagpoles

By Andrew Linnabary
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
HARPER, Kan. (KWCH) - The city of Harper wants residents to know that flags and flagpoles are being stolen from Harper Cemetery — and is asking for the community’s help finding the missing flags.

The city wants residents to share pictures of Harper’s Avenue of Flags, along with the day and time the photos were taken. The city plans to use those pictures to determine when the flags and flagpoles went missing.

Residents who see anything suspicious at the cemetery should call the Harper Police Department. The department’s phone number is (620) 896-2853.

