Boaters urged to use caution as low water levels plague Memorial Day weekend

Boaters help a vessel which ran aground near the old El Dorado dam on May 28, 2023, as low water levels plague the state.(Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EL DORADO, Kan. (WIBW) - Boaters on Kansas waterways have been urged to use caution as low water levels continue to plague lakes across the Sunflower State over the Memorial Day weekend.

Game Wardens with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks warned boaters to remember that several Kansas lakes and reservoirs continue to suffer low water levels due to intense drought.

Officials noted that boaters assisted another vessel near the old El Dorado dam after it ran aground on Sunday, May 28. They said this is typically not an issue when water levels are normal.

While Game Wardens said they enjoyed seeing residents help others, they reminded boaters to be cautious this Memorial Day weekend.

