Bill introduced to bar taxpayer money from funding reproductive care hotline

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Congressman Tracey Mann has helped introduce legislation to bar taxpayer funds from supporting a national reproductive care hotline.

U.S. Congressman Tracey Mann (R-KS) announced on Friday, May 26, announced that he has helped introduce legislation that would stop President Joe Biden from funding the national reproductive care information hotline with taxpayer money. He and 50 other colleagues sent a letter to President Biden to oppose the creation of the $1.5 billion hotline.

“Abortion has desensitized our nation and resulted in the deaths of nearly 64 million unborn American citizens, which is basically the entire population of the Midwest,” said Representative Mann. “Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, rectifying a wrong that has plagued our country for decades, and while that is a huge triumph for the right to life, there is still work to be done. President Biden’s abortion hotline is a gross violation of the law, and my Republican colleagues and I are working to prevent it from going live. I believe that life begins at conception, and I will fight to protect the lives of all Americans – born and unborn.”

According to an April 12 news release from the White House, the secure national hotline is planned to provide referral services to women who need accurate information about their legal options regarding their reproductive health. It would not refer a patient to an abortion provider specifically. It would also provide information to those served by the Title X family planning program, infant care, foster care or adoption.

“Taxpayer dollars should never fund elective abortions and using public funds for an abortion hotline is unconscionable,” said Rep. Ashley Hinson ( R-IA). “I am proud to work with Congressman Mann to stop the abortion-on-demand agenda pushed by this Administration and I will continue working on pro-life policies that protect innocent life and support expecting moms and families.”

Mann said the Public Health Service Act of 1970 established funds for Title X to help low-income and uninsured women access health care and family planning services. The bill specifically prohibits Title X funds from supporting abortion services. In April, Biden announced he would devote $1.5 billion in Title X funds to develop the hotline.

The White House noted that the funds would also go towards strengthening reproductive, students’, consumers’ and electronic health privacy under HIPAA, addressing reproductive health disparities, promoting accurate reproductive care information, promoting the privacy of servicemembers and providing public access to legal resources.

