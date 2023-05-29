Actor Edward James Olmos discloses throat cancer diagnosis

Edward James Olmos revealed on a podcast that he's been treated for throat cancer.
FILE - Edward James Olmos revealed on a podcast that he's been treated for throat cancer.(Source: CNN/CNNE)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actor Edward James Olmos is speaking out about having throat cancer.

Olmos made the announcement on a podcast Friday.

He said it is the first time he has talked about his condition publicly.

Olmos said he was on chemotherapy for months but finally had his last treatment in December.

He said the experience “took a lot” out of him, and he lost 55 pounds, including all his muscle tone.

Olmos also said the experience changed him and his understanding of “how wonderful this life is.”

Olmos is probably most known for his Oscar-nominated performance in 1988′s “Stand and Deliver,” in addition to his TV roles on “Miami Vice” and the 21st century version of the science fiction series “Battlestar Galactica.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Track and Field Stadium
2023 KSHSAA State Track & Field results
This Sept. 4, 2017 photo shows a view of Glacier National Park in Montana from the park's...
Glacier National Park drowning victim identified as KU student
Authorities are investigating a serious injury two-vehicle crash in Lyon County.
Serious injury two-vehicle crash sends four to hospital in Lyon County
One person is dead following a fatal motorcycle accident on Saturday, May 27th, in Wyandotte...
One dead following motorcycle crash in Wyandotte County
FILE
Memorial Day 2023 Services

Latest News

FILE - The sky begins to clear over a destroyed home after a tornado touched down in a...
Lawrence family farm marks 4 years since tornado, 40 in business
FILE - The rock band Queen's music is the subject of a possible record-breaking sale.
Queen’s music could sell for $1 billion
FILE - Unbound Gravel Expo
Officials warn of road closures ahead of UNBOUND Gravel
FILE
$20 cuts offered at Topeka salon to benefit family of motorcycle crash victim
FILE - President Joe Biden lays a wreath at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington...
LIVE: Biden to participate in Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony