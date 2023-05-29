3-vehicle collision near Derby ends with at least one fatality

DERBY, Kan. (WIBW) - A 3-vehicle collision near Derby ended with at least one fatality over Memorial Day weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 28, emergency crews were called to the area of E. 63rd St. S. and S. 103rd St. E. - about 1.5 miles east of Derby - with reports of a 3 - vehicle collision.

When officials arrived, they said they found one vehicle had been headed west on 63rd St. with a flat front driver’s side tire. The car veered to the left across the center line and hit the rear end of a second vehicle.

KHP noted that the impact caused the second vehicle to collide head-on with a third vehicle as the first vehicle flipped and landed on its top.

Officials did say this crash ended in at least one fatality, however, no vehicle descriptions or identifications have been released.

