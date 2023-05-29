$20 cuts offered at Topeka salon to benefit family of motorcycle crash victim

By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A salon in North Topeka is taking care of one of its own after a stylist’s husband was the victim of a serious motorcycle crash north of Mayetta.

Officials at HairSlingers LLC say Alli Stegall works at the company’s South Topeka location, so she and her husband, Matt, are considered family. The salon will host a benefit day for the Stegalls on June 18 - Father’s Day - at its North Topeka location.

On Tuesday, May 23, Matthew Stegall, 43, of Topeka, was driving his motorcycle north on Highway 75, north of Mayetta, when he was hit by a van driven by Jimmy A. Tilloston, 73, of Circleville.

One sent to hospital after motorcycle-van crash along Highway 75

The Kansas Highway Patrol noted that the collision left Stegall with serious injuries. He was rushed to Stormont Vail Health in Topeka and was then flown to the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City.

HairSlingers indicated that the Stegalls have a long road to recovery ahead of them. All proceeds from the June 18 benefit day will help with the family’s living expenses.

Between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on June 18, HairSlingers said $20 cash-only haircuts will be available for walk-ins on a first-come-first-served basis. Anyone there before 4 p.m. has been promised to receive a cut. No colors, perms, styles or other services will be included in the special which is only scheduled to take place at the North Topeka location, 1835 NW Topeka Blvd.

A GoFundMe has also been created to help the self-employed parents of 5 which has raised $4,040 of its $20,000 goal in five days. To view the GoFundMe, click HERE.

