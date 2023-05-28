Washburn Rural beats Manhattan for 3rd place in 6A State Soccer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural took down Manhattan to finish in 3rd place in 6A State soccer on Saturday.

Mackinly Rohn, Peyton Merrick, Savannah Tuffley, and Kate Hinck all recorded goals for the Junior Blues en route to the 4-1 win.

Kameron Felice recorded Manhattan’s goal off an assist from Emery Ruliffson.

The Junior Blues end the season with a 15-5-1 record. The Indians cap it off with a 12-6-2 record.

