Washburn Rural beats Manhattan for 3rd place in 6A State Soccer

By Katie Maher
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural took down Manhattan to finish in 3rd place in 6A State soccer on Saturday.

Mackinly Rohn, Peyton Merrick, Savannah Tuffley, and Kate Hinck all recorded goals for the Junior Blues en route to the 4-1 win.

Kameron Felice recorded Manhattan’s goal off an assist from Emery Ruliffson.

The Junior Blues end the season with a 15-5-1 record. The Indians cap it off with a 12-6-2 record.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash graphic
Emporia man seriously injured Thursday afternoon in I-470 crash in south Topeka
A Lawrence man has been sentenced to six years in prison for attempted murder.
Lawrence man sentenced to six years in prison for attempted murder
Tanner B. Reed, 32, of Topeka
Domestic disturbance report leads to felony warrant, drug arrest of Topeka man
CID proposal at the corner of SW 32nd Terr. and Topeka Blvd. requested by 911 Walnut Inc.
City of Topeka to hold public hearing on development proposal in Southwest Topeka
One bicyclist is dead following an accident in Lyon County.
One dead following bicycle accident

Latest News

Track and Field Stadium
2023 KSHSAA State Track & Field results
McLouth High School celebrating 2-1A State Championship
McLouth softball wins 2-1A State Championship
Washburn Rural, Manhattan, Hayden soccer to play in third place game
Washburn Rural is the runner-ups in Class 6A
Washburn Rural falls to Olathe West in 6A State Championship