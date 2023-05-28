Thousands flock to Gower, Missouri, to see body of dead nun

GOWER, Mo. (KCTV) – The small town of Gower, Missouri had thousands of unexpected visitors this weekend. Catholics from all over the country made a pilgrimage to a convent in Gower – where a nun’s body appears to have not decayed, despite being in buried for four years.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Parfait Miaktsindila. “Only God can do that. I believe.”

Recently, some people at the convent tried to move the body of the nun, Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster. When they opened her casket, they found her body was nearly uncorrupted.

“It’s enough of a sign where people can question it, but not enough where it’s absolutely certain because people have to take the leap of faith,” said Joseph John Mullen, who drove 16 hours from Pennsylvania to see the site.

The town of Gower has a little more than 1,500 residents and is about an hour north of the metro. The road to get to the convent is not easy, but people from all over the country did not want to miss the chance to see what some are calling a miracle.

“This is something I didn’t want to miss because it’s once in a lifetime, okay?” said Miaktsindila. “Seeing miracles like this, it strengthens our faith so I would encourage other people to come with their own eyes and see and visit what we have seen today.”

Lancaster founded the convent in Gower. According to someone who works with the nuns, Lancaster’s casket was cracked, and moisture seeped inside. Still, her body remains in excellent condition.

“I was overwhelmed to tell you the truth,” said Mullen. “I was just overwhelmed. You hear or read about these things, you know they are true, maybe in Europe somewhere, but to actually see it happen in our day and age, I think is a great testament to the Catholic faith.”

Visitors to Gower say the trip to see Lancaster’s body opened their eyes to new possibilities.

“I really would invite other people to come to see their own eyes because sometimes we doubt,” said Miaktsindila. “When you come and see it, it makes you think about life.”

Lancaster’s body is planned to be on display through the morning of Monday, May 29.

