Rossville Community Pool temporarily closed due to leak

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Parks + Recreation released a statement Sunday, May 28th, saying Midwest Health Aquatic Center will be temporarily closed through May 30th.

A leak was found in the bow tie wave pool after the aquatic center reopened May 27th.

A contractor will be at Rossville Community Pool Tuesday to find the source of the leak. According to Shawnee County Parks + Recreation, the contractor will have to dig “underground to run a camera through water pipes to detect the location” of the leak.

Parks and recreation staff “will be working to locate the cause of the leak.” Officials are optimistic that the closure will only last through May 30th.

