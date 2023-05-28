One dead following motorcycle crash in Wyandotte County

One person is dead following a fatal motorcycle accident on Saturday, May 27th, in Wyandotte...
By RobyLane Kelley
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WYANDOTTE, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is dead following a fatal motorcycle accident on Saturday, May 27th, in Wyandotte County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log, at around 9:54 pm., Keith Payne, 52, of San Diego was driving a 2023 FLTRX Harley-Davidson on I-70, while riding Westbound on I-70. Payne crashed into the right barrier wall around milepost 423.3 in Kansas City.

He was ejected from the bike and landed on Minnesota Ave.

He passed away following the accident. It’s unknown if Payne was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

