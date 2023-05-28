North Topeka church puts on Memorial Day event for community

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emmaus Baptist Church held a free event Saturday to bring the community together for Memorial Day weekend.

“It’s just giving back to our community. Just similar to what you see back in old testament, new testament times,” said Kyle Lannon, Pastor of Emmaus Baptist Church. “We feel that we serve the part of North Topeka here the best and we invite whoever wants to come out just to join us, to fellowship with us. We have prizes to give away. It’s just fun, food, and fellowship.”

Pastor Lannan said it’s important for him and his congregation to practice acts of service outside of church.

“We come to church to get our batteries charged, to get the message, but the ultimate thing is to go outside our four walls and touch our community.”

Missions director Lillian Ossman said this is the second year in a row the church has held a Memorial Day event. She hopes to make it an annual celebration for the entire public going forward.

“We did this last year. So we are planning on just making this an event that happens every year. Just like an annual event just to get everybody together. The fire department does come out, Topeka Police will probably be here with some K-9 units,” said Ossman.

The church has a congregation of 25-30 people. Despite its relative small size, Ossman said many members donate their time and money to support the church’s mission.

“I think missions-based church reach out to your neighborhood to let them know about the services that you provide, and then also about your faith and to talk about that and to talk about what kind of difference that makes further in your life.”

Emmaus Baptist Church, formerly known as Seaman Baptist Church, is located at 2015 Northwest Buchanan Street.

