Low chance for showers/storms the rest of the weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the holiday weekend continues, there will be a very low chance for a few pop up showers/storms at times. This in no way will be a washout and for most areas it will be dry for the majority of the daytime hours. Highs will remain mild in the low-mid 80s.

Taking Action:

Keep those outdoor plans but remain weather aware on the slim chance pop up showers or storms will exist at times today and tomorrow however most spots will remain dry. Even if you don’t get rain where you are, you may be close enough to a t-storm at some point and as always, When Thunder Roars Go Indoors. Remember to stay safe over the holiday weekend: Hydrate with plenty of WATER and don’t forget the sunscreen.

This unsettled weather pattern remains tricky in that the question of when and where storms are going to develop is not known. Despite all the chances for rain in the 8 day, high confidence remains that the majority of the next 8 days will be dry and that most of the rain will be hit and miss. Some models are indicating a slightly higher chance for more widespread rain by Friday and Saturday so that will be something to monitor. There also remains high confidence that severe weather will remain very low with lightning and locally heavy rain the primary concerns.

Normal High: 81/Normal Low: 61 (WIBW)

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds SE 5-10 mph. Highest chance for showers/storms will remain west of a line from Marysville down through Manhattan to Council Grove.

Tonight: Isolated shower/storms at times this evening and then again late. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Winds SE around mph.

Memorial Day: Mix of sun and clouds Isolated showers/storms at times anywhere in northeast KS but most spots will be dry for the majority of the day. Highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

The weather pattern of showers/storms at times will continue Tuesday through Saturday with highs dependent on cloud cover and rain however for most areas will be in the mid to even upper 80s and lows remaining in the 60s.

