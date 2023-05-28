Andover YMCA water park reopens for first time since last April’s EF-3 tornado

ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - On Saturday, the water park at the Andover YMCA reopened for the first time since an EF-3 tornado tore through the facility in April of 2022. For YMCA members in Andover and in the surrounding community its been a long time coming.

“We have been waiting pretty much just a year,” said Emily Funke, who spent Saturday with her kids at the water park.

“It’s one of the greatest experiences I’ve had in a long time,” said Ronald Crawford.

Saturday marked a special day in the recovery process from last year’s EF-3 tornado. Many families and their kids are glad it’s back.

“It’s amazing what they’ve done,” said Funke. “There was tremendous damage from the tornado, and this looks like a brand new facility so we are really happy and excited to be here.”

“The building was wiped out,” said Deidra Wagner, whose husband works for the Andover YMCA. “The fact that it’s open now is amazing.”

Although the water park has reopened for the Andover YMCA, there is still a lot of work to be done. The facility is eyeing a 2024 return and will offer a family-friendly addition. A ‘Lucky Climber’ will replace the old rock-climbing wall.

“These are the memories that you know, especially like a situation like this, we will be able to look back on and be able to be thankful to God that we had this opportunity,” said Crawford.

