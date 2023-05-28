2023 KSHSAA State Track & Field results

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2023 KSHSAA State Track & Field meet has come to an end, and quite a few Northeast Kansas kids are bringing some hardware back from Wichita.

Four local teams won overall team titles.

6A Boys Team: Manhattan, 3rd place.

4A Boys Team: Wamego, 3rd place.

1A Boys Team: Axtell, 1st place.

1A Girls Team: Washington County, 1st place.

Plenty of student-athletes won big individually, as well.

6A boys 400m dash: Manhattan’s Tanner Dowling, 1st place (49.24).

6A girls 400m dash: Manhattan’s Harli Omli, 1st place (56.58).

6A boys 4x100m relay: Manhattan’s Morgan, Samenus, Walters, Dowling. 1st place (41.81).

5A boys 100m dash: Highland Park’s Tre Richardson, 1st place (2x State Champion).

4A boys 100m dash: Hayden’s Finn Dunshee, 1st place (10.86).

4A boys 300m hurdles: Hayden’s Jake Muller, 1st place.

4A boys 4x100m relay: Hayden’s Dunshee, Mueller, Stegman, Schrickel. 1st place (42.65).

4A boys 4x400m relay: Hayden’s Dunshee, Mueller, Stegman, Schrickel. 1st place (3:20.99), breaking the 4A State record.

4A boys 4x800m relay: Wamego’s Herzog, Cutting, Stegman, Wolfe. 1st place (8:00.36).

3A boys 100m dash: Council Grove’s Ethan Burton, 1st place (10.76).

3A boys 110m hurdles: Perry Lecompton’s Kael Gorski, 1st place (15.03).

2A boys 400m dash: Jefferson County North’s Isaac Kane, 1st place (50.20).

1A boys 1600m: Axtell’s Grady Buessing, 1st place (4:32.16).

1A boys 800m: Axtell’s Grady Buessing, 1st place (1:57.81).

1A boys 4x800m relay: Axtell’s Detweiler, E. Buessing, Heinen, G. Buessing. 1st place (8:23.17).

1A boys high jump: Burlingame’s Matthew Heckman, 1st place (6-10).

1A girls pole vault: Washington County’s Lillee Richards, 1st place (10-6).

1A girls 100m hurdles: Washington County’s Addy Goeckel, 1st place (15.42).

1A girls 300m hurdles: Washington County’s Addy Goeckel, 1st place (46.20).

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.