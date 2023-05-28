2023 KSHSAA State Track & Field results

By Katie Maher
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2023 KSHSAA State Track & Field meet has come to an end, and quite a few Northeast Kansas kids are bringing some hardware back from Wichita.

Four local teams won overall team titles.

6A Boys Team: Manhattan, 3rd place.

4A Boys Team: Wamego, 3rd place.

1A Boys Team: Axtell, 1st place.

1A Girls Team: Washington County, 1st place.

Plenty of student-athletes won big individually, as well.

6A boys 400m dash: Manhattan’s Tanner Dowling, 1st place (49.24).

6A girls 400m dash: Manhattan’s Harli Omli, 1st place (56.58).

6A boys 4x100m relay: Manhattan’s Morgan, Samenus, Walters, Dowling. 1st place (41.81).

5A boys 100m dash: Highland Park’s Tre Richardson, 1st place (2x State Champion).

4A boys 100m dash: Hayden’s Finn Dunshee, 1st place (10.86).

4A boys 300m hurdles: Hayden’s Jake Muller, 1st place.

4A boys 4x100m relay: Hayden’s Dunshee, Mueller, Stegman, Schrickel. 1st place (42.65).

4A boys 4x400m relay: Hayden’s Dunshee, Mueller, Stegman, Schrickel. 1st place (3:20.99), breaking the 4A State record.

4A boys 4x800m relay: Wamego’s Herzog, Cutting, Stegman, Wolfe. 1st place (8:00.36).

3A boys 100m dash: Council Grove’s Ethan Burton, 1st place (10.76).

3A boys 110m hurdles: Perry Lecompton’s Kael Gorski, 1st place (15.03).

2A boys 400m dash: Jefferson County North’s Isaac Kane, 1st place (50.20).

1A boys 1600m: Axtell’s Grady Buessing, 1st place (4:32.16).

1A boys 800m: Axtell’s Grady Buessing, 1st place (1:57.81).

1A boys 4x800m relay: Axtell’s Detweiler, E. Buessing, Heinen, G. Buessing. 1st place (8:23.17).

1A boys high jump: Burlingame’s Matthew Heckman, 1st place (6-10).

1A girls pole vault: Washington County’s Lillee Richards, 1st place (10-6).

1A girls 100m hurdles: Washington County’s Addy Goeckel, 1st place (15.42).

1A girls 300m hurdles: Washington County’s Addy Goeckel, 1st place (46.20).

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash graphic
Emporia man seriously injured Thursday afternoon in I-470 crash in south Topeka
A Lawrence man has been sentenced to six years in prison for attempted murder.
Lawrence man sentenced to six years in prison for attempted murder
Tanner B. Reed, 32, of Topeka
Domestic disturbance report leads to felony warrant, drug arrest of Topeka man
CID proposal at the corner of SW 32nd Terr. and Topeka Blvd. requested by 911 Walnut Inc.
City of Topeka to hold public hearing on development proposal in Southwest Topeka
One bicyclist is dead following an accident in Lyon County.
One dead following bicycle accident

Latest News

Soccer ball
Washburn Rural beats Manhattan for 3rd place in 6A State Soccer
McLouth High School celebrating 2-1A State Championship
McLouth softball wins 2-1A State Championship
Washburn Rural, Manhattan, Hayden soccer to play in third place game
Washburn Rural is the runner-ups in Class 6A
Washburn Rural falls to Olathe West in 6A State Championship