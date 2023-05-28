2023 KSHSAA State Track & Field results
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2023 KSHSAA State Track & Field meet has come to an end, and quite a few Northeast Kansas kids are bringing some hardware back from Wichita.
Four local teams won overall team titles.
6A Boys Team: Manhattan, 3rd place.
4A Boys Team: Wamego, 3rd place.
1A Boys Team: Axtell, 1st place.
1A Girls Team: Washington County, 1st place.
Plenty of student-athletes won big individually, as well.
6A boys 400m dash: Manhattan’s Tanner Dowling, 1st place (49.24).
6A girls 400m dash: Manhattan’s Harli Omli, 1st place (56.58).
6A boys 4x100m relay: Manhattan’s Morgan, Samenus, Walters, Dowling. 1st place (41.81).
5A boys 100m dash: Highland Park’s Tre Richardson, 1st place (2x State Champion).
4A boys 100m dash: Hayden’s Finn Dunshee, 1st place (10.86).
4A boys 300m hurdles: Hayden’s Jake Muller, 1st place.
4A boys 4x100m relay: Hayden’s Dunshee, Mueller, Stegman, Schrickel. 1st place (42.65).
4A boys 4x400m relay: Hayden’s Dunshee, Mueller, Stegman, Schrickel. 1st place (3:20.99), breaking the 4A State record.
4A boys 4x800m relay: Wamego’s Herzog, Cutting, Stegman, Wolfe. 1st place (8:00.36).
3A boys 100m dash: Council Grove’s Ethan Burton, 1st place (10.76).
3A boys 110m hurdles: Perry Lecompton’s Kael Gorski, 1st place (15.03).
2A boys 400m dash: Jefferson County North’s Isaac Kane, 1st place (50.20).
1A boys 1600m: Axtell’s Grady Buessing, 1st place (4:32.16).
1A boys 800m: Axtell’s Grady Buessing, 1st place (1:57.81).
1A boys 4x800m relay: Axtell’s Detweiler, E. Buessing, Heinen, G. Buessing. 1st place (8:23.17).
1A boys high jump: Burlingame’s Matthew Heckman, 1st place (6-10).
1A girls pole vault: Washington County’s Lillee Richards, 1st place (10-6).
1A girls 100m hurdles: Washington County’s Addy Goeckel, 1st place (15.42).
1A girls 300m hurdles: Washington County’s Addy Goeckel, 1st place (46.20).
