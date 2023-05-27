Weekend Weather: Dry to start, storm chances increase

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story for the holiday weekend is the temperatures near and slightly above average for this time of year as well as low chances for hit and miss showers/storms especially Sunday and Monday. Not everyone will get rain and even for those that do it won’t be an all day washout with a lot of dry time expected as well.

Taking Action:

If you do have outdoor plans tomorrow and Monday you don’t have to cancel outdoor plans but remain weather aware on the slim chance pop up showers or storms will exist at times however most spots will remain dry. Even if you don’t get rain where you are, you may be close enough to a t-storm at some point and as always, When Thunder Roars Go Indoors.

Remember to stay safe over the holiday weekend: Hydrate with plenty of WATER and don’t forget the sunscreen.



Most of the rain will exist west of HWY 75 especially Sunday with an even higher chance for rain at times closer to north-central KS. Areas in Cloud, Washington and Clay counties have the highest chance for rain at times. By Monday, the chance exists anywhere. Again a lot of dry time too but this will be a weather pattern to continue to check the forecast updates through the weekend and keep an eye on the Interactive Radar on the WIBW Weather App.

Normal High: 80/Normal Low: 59 (WIBW)

Today: Few clouds early otherwise plenty of sun. High in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the low 50s east of HWY 75 and low 60s in north-central KS. Winds SE around 5 mph. Some models are indicating a very low chance for rain after midnight in north-central KS.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds. Slight chance of showers/storms mainly west of a line from Marysville down through Manhattan to Council Grove. Highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

Memorial Day: Mix of sun and clouds. Slight chance of showers/storms anywhere in northeast KS. Again most of the day will be dry. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds S 5-15 mph.

Will continue to monitor the weather pattern that includes low chances for showers/storms at times through next Saturday and temperatures fairly consistent. There isn’t one particular day that confidence is high enough at this time to where you would need to cancel outdoor plans so we’re going to continue to take this weather pattern on a day by day basis with respect to specific details like timing and location of best chance of rain. The good news is the severe weather threat remains low so lightning and locally heavy rain will continue to be the threats.

