Washburn Rural, Manhattan, Hayden soccer to play in third place game
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State semifinals began for high school soccer but all three teams were hoping for better results.
Shawnee Mission East def. Manhattan, 5-0
Mill Valley def. Washburn Rural, 1-0
Bishop Miege def. Hayden, 4-1.
Washburn Rural will play Manhattan for third place at Wichita-Stryker Complex beginning at noon Saturday. Hayden will face Baldwin at De Soto High School Soccer Complex on Friday also at noon.
