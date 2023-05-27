Washburn Rural, Manhattan, Hayden soccer to play in third place game

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State semifinals began for high school soccer but all three teams were hoping for better results.

Shawnee Mission East def. Manhattan, 5-0

Mill Valley def. Washburn Rural, 1-0

Bishop Miege def. Hayden, 4-1.

Washburn Rural will play Manhattan for third place at Wichita-Stryker Complex beginning at noon Saturday. Hayden will face Baldwin at De Soto High School Soccer Complex on Friday also at noon.

