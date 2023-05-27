Washburn Rural falls to Olathe West in 6A State Championship

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - In Elizabeth Stover’s last game as the head coach of the Junior Blues, she led Washburn Rural to the state tournament every single year besides COVID-19 season.

Rural will take home a second place trophy for the second straight year and fourth since 2019. Olathe West takes down Washburn Rural, 10-0 in five innings.

The Junior Blues started Thursday with a win, 5-2 over Shawnee Mission North and then topped undefeated Olathe Northwest, 3-1 in 12 innings. That game lasted over three hours where Nebraska commit Emmerson Cope tossed 12 innings, 14 strikeouts on 194 pitches.

Olathe West led 8-0 after three innings, plating five runs and the Junior Blues just couldn’t catch up.

Washburn Rural ends their season at 21-4.

