Washburn Rural falls to Olathe West in 6A State Championship

By Vince Lovergine
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - In Elizabeth Stover’s last game as the head coach of the Junior Blues, she led Washburn Rural to the state tournament every single year besides COVID-19 season.

Rural will take home a second place trophy for the second straight year and fourth since 2019. Olathe West takes down Washburn Rural, 10-0 in five innings.

The Junior Blues started Thursday with a win, 5-2 over Shawnee Mission North and then topped undefeated Olathe Northwest, 3-1 in 12 innings. That game lasted over three hours where Nebraska commit Emmerson Cope tossed 12 innings, 14 strikeouts on 194 pitches.

Olathe West led 8-0 after three innings, plating five runs and the Junior Blues just couldn’t catch up.

Washburn Rural ends their season at 21-4.

