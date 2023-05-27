Stories from the grave

The Stories from the Grave event, hosted by the Historic Topeka Cemetery, tells the stories of...
The Stories from the Grave event, hosted by the Historic Topeka Cemetery, tells the stories of heroes past.(none)
By Callie Holthaus
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Visitors to the Historic Topeka Cemetery will have the chance to hear stories about some of Topeka’s lesser-known heroes during the “From the Grave” event this Memorial Day Weekend.

Storytellers stationed around the cemetery each have a unique piece of Topeka history to share, ranging from fallen heros to the nurses that aided them.

Andrea Etzel is a volunteer for the Friends of the Topeka Historic Cemetery and spoke to 13 News about her storytelling station. Her station is focused on Blanche Kimball, a World War II nurse from Topeka who survived several years of internment. She was later freed and decided to return home to Topeka.

Etzel describes Kimball’s experience as one of the few examples of women being held as prisoners of war.

Also present is the Overton family, whose own history is deeply intertwined with Topeka’s. They display a number of artifacts from their ancestors, many of which date back over 100 years.

Betty Long and her siblings visited the cemetery Saturday afternoon to maintain the graves of loved ones. Long’s family has a long history of military service, she shared a snippet of their history:

" We had ancestors that were here as early as 1602,” she said. “We have a lot of American history here, and I’m proud of every one of them.”

Stories from the Grave will resume Monday May 29 at 10 a.m. in the Historic Topeka Cemetery located at 1601 SE 10th Ave.

Further information about the cemetery itself and this event can be found on online or on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash graphic
Emporia man seriously injured Thursday afternoon in I-470 crash in south Topeka
A Lawrence man has been sentenced to six years in prison for attempted murder.
Lawrence man sentenced to six years in prison for attempted murder
Tanner B. Reed, 32, of Topeka
Domestic disturbance report leads to felony warrant, drug arrest of Topeka man
CID proposal at the corner of SW 32nd Terr. and Topeka Blvd. requested by 911 Walnut Inc.
City of Topeka to hold public hearing on development proposal in Southwest Topeka
FILE
Victim of Topeka hit-and-run passes away, officials identify him as a local

Latest News

13 News at Six, Saturday Edition
19 college students received Leader in Independent Higher Education scholarship awards.
19 college students receive independent higher education scholarship awards
This Sept. 4, 2017 photo shows a view of Glacier National Park in Montana from the park's...
Glacier National Park drowning victim identified as KU student
The United State Postal Service downtown Topeka office closed without warning on Saturday, May...
Downtown Topeka post office closes for remodeling