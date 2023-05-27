Smokey and the Bandit tribute group visits Topeka Zoo

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Eastbound and Down, a tour group who pays tribute to the Smokey and the Bandit movie series, visited the Topeka Zoo Saturday, May 27.

Impersonators of the characters Bandit, Sheriff Buford T. Justice, Junior and the Good Doc visited the zoo meeting fans and signing autographs while showing off the legendary vehicles featured in the movies. The event also featured Cora, an elephant at the Topeka Zoo who starred as Charlotte the elephant in Smokey and the Bandit II.

“Me and my groupies with Eastbound and Down, we go around and keep Smokey and the Bandit alive [as well as] Jackie Gleason, Burt Reynolds and Mike Henry,” Tim Phillips, who portrayed Bandit, said. “We have a ball doing it.”

“We tag along and keep the memory of Smokey and the Bandit alive,” Sean Baily, who portrayed Sheriff Buford T. Justice, added.

