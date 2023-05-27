Serious injury two-vehicle crash sends four to hospital in Lyon County

By Shayndel Jones
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT
LYON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities are investigating a serious injury two-vehicle crash in Lyon County.

Lyon County Sheriff’s Office deputies announced they responded with District 2 Fire Department and Lyon County EMS to a two-vehicle collision to the intersection of U.S. 56 Highway and Main St. in Allen, Kan.

Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said a blue Ford F-150 was traveling westbound on US 56 when it collided with a westbound brown Ford F-250, that was turning left onto Main St. The blue Ford F-150 passed three vehicles before striking the brown Ford F-250.

According to Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Jonte Krantz, 21, was driving the blue Ford F-150. Heather Mentzer, 22, Miguel Munoz-Briseno, 22, and Rianna Hernandez, 21, were passengers in the blue Ford F-150. Mentzer, Hernandez, and Munoz-Briseno were transported by ambulance to Newman Regional Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

Theodore Dean, 15, was driving the brown Ford F-250. He was transported to Stormont Vail Health in Topeka, Kan., with serious injuries.

All occupants were wearing their seatbelts. The investigation is on-going.

