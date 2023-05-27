Salvation Army announces return of Three Trails Summer Camps

The Salvation Army recently announced the return of Three Trails Summer Camps
The Salvation Army recently announced the return of Three Trails Summer Camps(KAUZ)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Salvation Army recently announced the return of Three Trails Summer Camps.

Salvation Army said Three Trails Summer Camps are just around the corner for youth needing a getaway from the hustle and bustle of in-town living. Three Trails Camp and Retreat Center are 40 acres of woodland serenity that offer youth a chance to be kids.

Assistant Director of Three Trails Summer Camps Carrie Dixon shared a comment about the upcoming camps.

“A camp is a place for our families to send their kids to escape the stresses of life and have fun,” said Dixon. “Kids need camp more than ever.”

Salvation Army said the camp is going into its 99th year in operation. Three Trails caters to families of all socioeconomic backgrounds and youth of all interests. Thanks to the generosity of the community, camp only costs $25-$30 per child.

Salvation Army indicated the traditional camp offers children, teens and those from rural Kansas and Northwestern Missouri a week full of cozy campfires, swimming, ropes course, archery, crafts, and friendships waiting to be formed. In addition, Three Trails Summer Camp offers specialized camp weeks where youth can get lost in song at Music Camp, break in tennis shoes at Sport Camp, or bring out their inner mad scientist at STEAM Camp (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math). These specialty camps still offer regular camp activities.

Staff at the Salvation Army noted the goal of every camp experience is to provide a caring atmosphere where youth can connect with each other, connect with nature and connect with God.

For more information or to sign up your child for the Three Trails Summer Camp, click HERE.

