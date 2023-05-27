McLouth softball wins 2-1A State Championship

McLouth High School celebrating 2-1A State Championship
McLouth High School celebrating 2-1A State Championship(Rick Peterson Jr. (KSHSAA))
By Vince Lovergine
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:11 PM CDT
PRATT, Kan. (WIBW) - The Bulldogs not only earned themselves a state title, they also capped off a perfect season.

McLouth ends the season at 26-0 defeating St. Marys, 3-0 in Pratt. Pitcher Corissa Bandel a one-hitter and struck out 14.

The Bulldogs beat Hillsboro in Round one Thursday and then beat Brookeville-Ell-Saline in the semifinals and ultimately the state title.

