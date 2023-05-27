Inpatient Rehab patient finds success after stroke at Ascension Via Christi

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Inpatient Rehab patient found success after a stroke, thanks to his determination and the support of the nurses, therapists and staff at Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan.

Ascension Via Christi said Todd Adolph was having a normal day when he noticed symptoms of nausea, double vision, and difficulty walking. This led him to a trip to his local emergency room in Beloit followed by a transfer to the intensive care unit at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita.

Adolph’s symptoms progressed and imaging showed that he had a stroke in his left media medulla, blocking blood flow to his brain. He spent the next seven days in the ICU before being transferred to the Acute Inpatient Rehabilitation program at Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan to begin the next step of his recovery closer to his hometown.

While at Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan, Adolph’s physical limitations were profound, requiring assistance with all mobility and self-care tasks. He had minimal use of his right arm, making him dependent on the Nursing and therapy team for dressing, bathing, and grooming. He was unable to stand without help, had right-sided weakness, making him unable to walk or propel his wheelchair, and required a feeding tube as he was unable to swallow without choking.

Adolph shared a comment about his goal while he was recovering.

“My number one goal in rehab was to prepare myself for what life was going to look like after a stroke,” said Adolph.

Ascension Via Christi said thanks to his hard work and the help he received during his 30-day stay, Adolph was able to function more independently and return home. He could propel his wheelchair, brush his teeth, put on a t-shirt and get in and out of bed. He also could stand up with only minimal assistance and walk unaided for more than 100 feet. He still needed a feeding tube but could swallow small pieces of ice without choking, helping him keep his mouth from becoming too dry.

According to Ascension Via Christi, Adolph then returned home where he received Nursing and Therapy services through home health and eventually transitioned to outpatient therapy services.

Today, Adolph has returned to work part-time, no longer requires a feeding tube and is walking independently with a cane.

“I was surprised with how much movement I regained on my right side,” said Adolph. “The positive attitudes from the nurses, therapists and staff motivated me to keep going.”

