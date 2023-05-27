Glacier National Park drowning victim identified as KU student

This Sept. 4, 2017 photo shows a view of Glacier National Park in Montana from the park's famous Going-to-the-Sun Road. Park officials said a 28-year-old woman died at the park on May 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz)(Beth J. Harpaz | AP)
By Victoria Cassell and RobyLane Kelley
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The National Park released information May, 26th identifying the victim of a May, 22nd Avalanche Creek drowning at the Glacier National Park. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old, University of Kansas student, Atheer Abdulrahman S. Alquahtani from Saudi Arabia, who was a resident of Lawrence, Kansas.

According to the release, Alquahtani fell off a rocky overhang into Avalanche Creek and was swept into the gorge, Monday afternoon. Bystanders spotted Alquahtani in the creek passing under the bridge of Trail of the Cedars. Bystanders waded into the water to pull her out, and immediately performed CPR.

Bystanders were sent to notify rangers and call 911.

County Dispatch diverted the call to Glacier National Park Dispatch. Staff, and medical personnel quickly responded, but Alquahtani was declared deceased on the scene. She was then carried out and transferred to funeral services.

Alquahtani was traveling with friends to celebrate the end of the school year at the time of the accident. She had just finished her first year of her master’s degree. Her friends remember her as a risk-taker who loved being near the water.

There is no indication of foul play. The incident occurred in an off-trail area, but park officials say many other visitors take similar same risks.

Water-related incidents are the leading cause of death at Glacier National Park. 

Officials ask visitors to take extra precautions when approaching areas with water, especially during spring runoff.

