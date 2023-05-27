Downtown Topeka post office closes for renovations

The United State Postal Service downtown Topeka office closed without warning on Saturday, May...
The United State Postal Service downtown Topeka office closed without warning on Saturday, May 27.(Nati Harnik | AP)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United States Postal Service downtown Topeka office closed for renovations on Saturday, May 27.

USPS indicated in their note that Topeka Post Office is currently suspended by the landlord due to remodeling and lead and asbestos found in surveys. Staff at USPS said it will be necessary to suspend services at the Topeka Post Office at the close of business on Saturday, May 27. This change is tentative and will not lead to a formal proposal unless they conclude that it will provide a maximum degree of regular and effective postal services.

USPS noted the following:

  • PO boxes will be relocated to the Topeka KS S&DC at 1410 NW Gage Blvd in Topeka, Kan. while the downtown Topeka Post Office is suspended.
  • Customers who wish to obtain Post Office box service can do so at the Topeka KS S&DC, located 6.2 miles away. The Topeka KS S&DC Post Office has 24-hour lobby access for customer convenience. Window service hours at Topeka KS S&DC are Monday through Saturday. Post office boxes are located at this location.
  • Retail services are also available at TOPEKA KS S&DC Post Office.

13 News contacted the post office but has not heard back.

