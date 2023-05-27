Beloit Junior-Senior High School named National School of Character

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Beloit Junior-Senior High School has been designated as the 2023 National School of Character.

Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE) announced Beloit Junior-Senior High School was among 73 schools across the country to be designated a state-level School of Character in January 2023 by Character.org, a national advocate and leader for character development in schools and communities. Additionally, Remington Elementary School with Remington USD 206 was recognized as an Honorable Mention School of Character, and Bickerdyke Elementary School, Russell USD 407, was designated as an Emerging School of Character through the Kansas State Schools of Character Recognition program.

According to KSDE, character development is an integral part of the educational experience at Beloit USD 273. Recognition is given through the Kansas Schools of Character Recognition Program and sponsoring organizations, including Character.org, the KSDE, and the Smoky Hill Education Service Center.

Previously this week, the Beloit Junior-Senior High School was one of 36 schools and two school districts certified as 2023 National Schools and Districts of Character by Character.org.

President of Character.org Dr. Arthur Schwartz shared a comment about the designation.

“We are pleased to announce and celebrate the schools and school districts that have earned this national recognition,” said Schwartz. “Each of these schools has put in place a comprehensive approach to help students understand, care about and consistently practice the character strengths that will help them flourish in schools, in relationships, in the workplace, and as citizens.”

Character.org will honor the 2023 National Schools and Districts of Character at its next International Forum on Nov. 6-7 in Washington, D.C.

In addition to the 2023 National School of Character designation this year, Beloit Elementary School was named a 2022 State School of Character and a 2022 National School of Character. Beloit Junior-Senior High School was recognized as a 2018 State School of Character and a 2018 National School of Character.

Staff at KSDE said Beloit Junior-Senior High School began to delve into character education during the 2013-2014 school year. Since then, the school has continued to build on its strong social, emotional and character development framework and culture.

KSDE indicated Beloit Junior-Senior High School’s core values – Positive, Responsible, Integrity, Determination and Excellence, also known as PRIDE – are used throughout every aspect of the school, from policies and procedures to academics, athletics and behavioral supports.

Students take part in PRIDE time during the school day on Mondays and Fridays. During PRIDE time, students focus on Habits of the Week, Character Trait of the Month, social-emotional and character development skill lessons, and service learning. Students also go over grades with advisers and take part in book studies during PRIDE time. PRIDE time emphasizes the importance of teacher-to-student relationships.

The school’s phone-free lunch, peer mentoring and Student Advisory Team also provide opportunities for students to build relationships and school connections. The school’s focus on character education isn’t just led by administrators. Staff members are involved, too, by serving on the Character Education Committee and by discussing character education at staff meetings and in-service sessions.

KSDE said Remington Elementary School with Remington USD 206 was recognized as an Honorable Mention School of Character through the Kansas State Schools of Character Recognition Program.

“Remington has had an intentional focus on building relationships and integrating character throughout the building and classroom,” the Smoky Hill Service Center’s website states.

The elementary school has placed an emphasis on student voice and leadership with each grade being responsible for leadership tasks, including hosting a monthly assembly to recognize students for practicing good character. The service teams include mentoring, welcoming students once a week as they enter classrooms, and school service, such as picking up trash, delivering items to teachers and watering plants.

The school’s “Big 3 Core Values” are:

Treat others right.

Make smart decisions.

Maximize your potential.

KSDE indicated staff and student voice are a key part of Bickerdyke Elementary School’s character education journey. The school has created a Student Leadership team and school climate surveys take place in the fall and spring. Staff members can serve on the General Education Intervention team and/or the Building Leadership team. Staff members also meet biweekly in their Professional Leadership Communities, and grade-level teachers meet once per month to plan and collaborate.

According to KSDE, students and community members learn from each other during Lunch and Learn sessions. Students get to learn about a variety of careers, and these sessions allow students and adults from the community to make connections.

KSDE said the State Schools of Character award program recognizes schools and districts that have worked to enhance social, emotional and character development. Character.org certifies schools and districts at the state level that demonstrate a dedicated focus on character development, which has been shown to have a positive effect on academic achievement, student behavior and school climate, according to character.org. Character.org was founded in 1993 and is a national nonprofit organization based in Washington, D.C. Since its inception, Character.org’s Schools of Character program has impacted 3 million students, staff members, parents and other community members.

Criteria for selection are based on Character.org’s 11 Principles of Character, which include providing students with opportunities for moral action, fostering shared leadership and engaging families and communities as partners in the character-building effort.

More information on Kansas’ Social, Emotional and Character Development Standards, which the state adopted in 2012, is available at their website. The 11 Principles of Effective Character Education by Character.org are available HERE.

For more information about State Schools of Character or National Schools of Character, visit https://character.org/. For more information about KSDE, visit www.ksde.org. To learn more about Smoky Hill Education Service Center and to watch videos on the Kansas schools that were recognized, click HERE.

