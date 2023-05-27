19 college students receive independent higher education scholarship awards

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 19 college students received Leader in Independent Higher Education scholarship awards.

The Kansas Independent College Foundation (KICF) announced the recipients of the 2023 Maud Wyatt Recognition Scholarship. The 19 recipients are all full-time, degree-seeking students who are on the cusp of graduating. They have each demonstrated excellence in academics, character and integrity. The winners have encouraged their peers to build bright, dynamic futures while maintaining GPAs of 3.5 or above.

The KICF Awarded over $28,000 in scholarships for students at 19 of Kansas’ Independent colleges and universities. The 2023 winners hail from Lawrence, Lorraine, Wichita, Newton, Eudora, Kansas City, Lincoln, Park City and Sterling along with communities from seven other states and countries.

“Our 2023 winners show that true leadership goes beyond good grades and academic achievement, but encompasses the power of community and fellowship,” says KICF President Matthew Lindsey upon the announcement of the 2023 scholarships. “The member campuses of KICF cultivate well-rounded leaders who not only excel in their studies but also make a positive impact on the world around them, and these awards showcase the brighter future they’re shaping.”

The 19 recipients are as follows:

KICF said The scholarship was established in 1995 through the generosity of Maud Wyatt, whose bequest has supported the work of KICF and its institutions since 1961. The Kansas Independent College Foundation seeks to develop, promote, and direct unified approaches to selected corporations, foundations, and individuals for financial support of Kansas’ independent colleges and universities.

