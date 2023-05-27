19 college students receive independent higher education scholarship awards
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 19 college students received Leader in Independent Higher Education scholarship awards.
The Kansas Independent College Foundation (KICF) announced the recipients of the 2023 Maud Wyatt Recognition Scholarship. The 19 recipients are all full-time, degree-seeking students who are on the cusp of graduating. They have each demonstrated excellence in academics, character and integrity. The winners have encouraged their peers to build bright, dynamic futures while maintaining GPAs of 3.5 or above.
The KICF Awarded over $28,000 in scholarships for students at 19 of Kansas’ Independent colleges and universities. The 2023 winners hail from Lawrence, Lorraine, Wichita, Newton, Eudora, Kansas City, Lincoln, Park City and Sterling along with communities from seven other states and countries.
“Our 2023 winners show that true leadership goes beyond good grades and academic achievement, but encompasses the power of community and fellowship,” says KICF President Matthew Lindsey upon the announcement of the 2023 scholarships. “The member campuses of KICF cultivate well-rounded leaders who not only excel in their studies but also make a positive impact on the world around them, and these awards showcase the brighter future they’re shaping.”
The 19 recipients are as follows:
- Annika Munch from Baker University, of Belton, Mo., majoring in Secondary Education with a 3.92 GPA
- Payton Stewart from Barclay College, of Rock Springs, Wyo., a Theological Studies Major with a 4.0 GPA
- Reese Danitschek from Benedictine College, of Wichita, majoring in Pre-Dental Biology with a 3.95 GPA
- Joshua Kennell from Bethel College, of Newton, a Biology major with a GPA of 4.0
- Riccardo DiVincenzo from Central Christian College of Kansas, of Sicily, Italy, majoring in Management & Marketing with a 3.98 GPA
- Ashley Dye from Cleveland University - Kansas City, of Eudora, a Radiological Technology major with a 3.82 GPA
- Perla Grijalva from Donnelly College, of Kansas City, majoring in Liberal Arts with a 4.0 GPA
- Ian Schneweis from Friends University, of Wichita, a Zoo Science major with a GPA of 3.9
- Tana Hayworth from Hesston College, of Lincoln, majoring in Engineering with a 4.0 GPA
- Olivia Velasquez from Kansas Wesleyan University, of Park City, an Art Administration major with a GPA of 3.52
- Rylee Sauer from Manhattan Christian College, of Gretna, NE, majoring in Biblical Leadership and Social Justice with a 3.7 GPA
- Eliseo Silva from McPherson College, of Sterling, a Graphic Design and Photography major with a GPA of 3.79
- Stanley Baldwin from MidAmerica Nazarene University, of Thornton, CO, majoring in Chemistry and Kinesiology with a 3.87 GPA
- Kaylie Kovach from Newman University, of Pearland, Texas, a Pre-Physical Therapy Biology major with a GPA of 3.69
- Peyton Mallory from Ottawa University, of Lawrence, majoring in Exercise Science with 3.573 GPA
- Paiden Bell from Southwestern College, of Lawrence, an Accounting and Business Administration major with a GPA of 3.52
- Robert Stansbury from Sterling College, of Lorraine, majoring in Applied Mathematics with a 4.0 GPA
- Katie Lowery from Tabor College, of Auburn, Calif., an Exercise Science major with a GPA of 3.79
- Zaira Spencer from University of St. Mary, of Ewa Beach, HI, majoring in Psychology with a 3.88 GPA
KICF said The scholarship was established in 1995 through the generosity of Maud Wyatt, whose bequest has supported the work of KICF and its institutions since 1961. The Kansas Independent College Foundation seeks to develop, promote, and direct unified approaches to selected corporations, foundations, and individuals for financial support of Kansas’ independent colleges and universities.
