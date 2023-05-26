Washburn picks up All-Americans at NCAA Championships

(WIBW)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Ichabods had a successful first day at the NCAA Championships in Pueblo, Colorado.

Braden Rose is a 2x All-American after finishing ninth in hammer throw. Rose put up a mark of 61.61 (202-01) breaking his own school record by eight inches.

Josh Hopkins enters his fifth championships in long jump and finished 15th overall earning him his third All-American honor with his finish of 7.27m.

Isabella Hohl also is competing in her fifth NCAA Championships and placed 12th with her overall time of 11.76 in the 100m as she’s now a 3x All-American.

The second day of action will continue on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Topeka man identified as deceased Jackson Co. inmate
Christopher Mills
Topeka man jailed after accused of raping, sodomizing teenage girl
FILE
Victim of Topeka hit-and-run passes away, officials identify him as a local
FILE
Memorial Day 2023 Services
FILE
I-70 chase leads officials to discover driver consumed 4x legal limit of alcohol

Latest News

Shawnee Heights celebrating upset win over Bishop Carroll
High School baseball and softball state tournament roundup
Kansas State RHP Ty Ruhl pitching against Texas in Big 12 Tournament
Kansas State stays alive, eliminating top seed Texas in Big 12 Tournament
Alyssa Conway holding trophy for eight place finish in NCAA Championships
Emporia State’s Conway earns All-American honor
Former Shawnee Heights standout tapped to lead Cair Paravel
Hayden hires new boys basketball coach