Washburn picks up All-Americans at NCAA Championships

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Ichabods had a successful first day at the NCAA Championships in Pueblo, Colorado.

Braden Rose is a 2x All-American after finishing ninth in hammer throw. Rose put up a mark of 61.61 (202-01) breaking his own school record by eight inches.

Josh Hopkins enters his fifth championships in long jump and finished 15th overall earning him his third All-American honor with his finish of 7.27m.

Isabella Hohl also is competing in her fifth NCAA Championships and placed 12th with her overall time of 11.76 in the 100m as she’s now a 3x All-American.

The second day of action will continue on Friday.

