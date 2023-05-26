Wamego softball wins 4A State Championship

Wamego defeats McPherson, 1-0 to claim 4A State Championship(WHS Athletics)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Red Raiders capture their first state title since 2021, defeating McPherson, 1-0.

Wamego came in as the top seed in 4A as they beat Rock Creek in round one on Thursday. Wamego knocked off Eudora, 1-0 thanks to sophomore Peyton Hardenburger’s no-hitter 18 strikeout performance. Hardenburger also threw a no-hitter in the state championship as well.

Wamego finishes their spectacular season at 20-1.

