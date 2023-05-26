TPD gender discrimination lawsuit goes to mediation

Both parties have one week to select a mediator
Live at Five
By Jon Janes and Tori Whalen
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has learned that a lawsuit filed by three female police officers is going to mediation.

The suit was filed in U.S. District Court in January by Colleen Stuart, Jennifer Cross, and Jana Harden. All three accused the City of Topeka and the Topeka Police Department of gender discrimination in TPD promotion decisions.

In February 2023, TPD promoted Harden to Major and Cross to Captain. Still, the lawsuit continued, and a Federal Judge set several meetings between the three women and the City in hopes of settling.

Both sides did submit proposals. However, court documents from May 18 indicate that Magistrate Judge Rachel Swartz has set a deadline of June 2 for both parties to select a mediator to determine a mutually agreed upon settlement.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Victim of Topeka hit-and-run passes away, officials identify him as a local
FILE
I-70 chase leads officials to discover driver consumed 4x legal limit of alcohol
Donald Eugene Fields II was issued a federal arrest warrant in December 2022 for allegedly sex...
Man wanted for child sex trafficking placed on FBI’s 10 Most Wanted list
FILE
Memorial Day 2023 Services
Donovan Phelps
Man with Oklahoma arrest warrant behind Shawnee Co. bars

Latest News

Aquatic centers and pools to open Memorial Day weekend
Aquatic centers and pools to open Memorial Day weekend
Shawnee County Parks + Recreation announced aquatic centers and swimming pools will open May 27...
Aquatic centers and pools to open Memorial Day weekend
Flags to be flown at half-staff on Memorial Day
Flags to be flown at half-staff on Memorial Day
Cellist Andrew Anderson, a senior-to-be at Topeka High School, performs Thursday night with the...
Topeka High student performs with Kansas City Symphony Orchestra
Domestic disturbance report leads to felony warrant, drug arrest of Topeka man
Domestic disturbance report leads to felony warrant, drug arrest of Topeka man