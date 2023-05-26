TPD gender discrimination lawsuit goes to mediation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has learned that a lawsuit filed by three female police officers is going to mediation.

The suit was filed in U.S. District Court in January by Colleen Stuart, Jennifer Cross, and Jana Harden. All three accused the City of Topeka and the Topeka Police Department of gender discrimination in TPD promotion decisions.

In February 2023, TPD promoted Harden to Major and Cross to Captain. Still, the lawsuit continued, and a Federal Judge set several meetings between the three women and the City in hopes of settling.

Both sides did submit proposals. However, court documents from May 18 indicate that Magistrate Judge Rachel Swartz has set a deadline of June 2 for both parties to select a mediator to determine a mutually agreed upon settlement.

