Topeka organization cites creativity and expression as vital tools in youth development

Creative Pathways and Means held an event Friday allowing young people to express their own...
Creative Pathways and Means held an event Friday allowing young people to express their own creativity in a comfortable environment.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Expressing creativity is one of the greatest tools youth have in their development.

That’s what one Topeka organization believes. Creative Pathways and Means held an event Friday allowing young people to express their own creativity in a comfortable environment. They were also able to hear directly from local artists, and break out into sessions to explore the creative process for themselves.

Creative Pathways and Means says getting kids to express themselves creatively pushes them to be their best and keeps them engaged with their interests.

“Kids are very creative, but sometimes the systems that we use do not push out more creativity,” SJ Hazim, Creative Pathways and Means Co-Founder, said. “So, we wanted to actually get into this whole space to where it’s just about helping them create and authentically express themselves.”

Creative Pathways and Means serves youth enrolled in the JAG-K program.

“JAG-K’s mission is to prepare students for successful futures. Being able to deal with adversity and to communicate effectively are tools we all need, and today’s event provided that and much more,” stated Chuck Knapp, President and CEO, JAG-K.

Representatives from the National Alliance on Mental Illness were also in attendance.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Victim of Topeka hit-and-run passes away, officials identify him as a local
FILE
I-70 chase leads officials to discover driver consumed 4x legal limit of alcohol
Donald Eugene Fields II was issued a federal arrest warrant in December 2022 for allegedly sex...
Man wanted for child sex trafficking placed on FBI’s 10 Most Wanted list
FILE
Memorial Day 2023 Services
Donovan Phelps
Man with Oklahoma arrest warrant behind Shawnee Co. bars

Latest News

Stormont Vail
Jackson Co. paramedic wins Stormont Vail excellence award at EMS celebration
Meet Fiona from Helping Hands Humane Society
Meet Fiona from Helping Hands Humane Society
Learn about a Fall trip you can take to Lake Superior with meteorologist Doug Meyers
Lake Superior Splendor trip with 13 News meteorologist Doug Meyers
Blue-green algae warning for Marion Lake in Marion County and Norton Lake in Norton County.
Marion Lake, Norton Lake under blue-green algae warning
Knowing how to find mental health resources
Knowing how to find mental health resources