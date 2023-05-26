Topeka man arrested following criminal threat against Municipal Court staff

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars following a criminal threat against City of Topeka Municipal Court staff.

Topeka Police Department announced City of Topeka Municipal Court Staff received a criminal threat via telephone verbalizing the intent to cause property damage and disrupt judicial proceedings. Court staff immediately notified the Topeka Police Department. Officers who are assigned to the court security detail implemented additional safety precautions in direct response to the threat.

TPD indicated the investigation led to the identification, location and apprehension of the threat suspect in the 1300 block of SW Mulvane. The suspect was identified as Henry D. Kratchman, 50, of Topeka. He was booked into Shawnee County Department of Corrections for suspicion of aggravated criminal threat.

