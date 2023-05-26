Topeka man arrested following criminal threat against Municipal Court staff

Henry D. Kratchman was arrested for aggravated criminal threat against the City of Topeka...
Henry D. Kratchman was arrested for aggravated criminal threat against the City of Topeka Municipal Court Staff.(Shawnee County Department of Corrections)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars following a criminal threat against City of Topeka Municipal Court staff.

Topeka Police Department announced City of Topeka Municipal Court Staff received a criminal threat via telephone verbalizing the intent to cause property damage and disrupt judicial proceedings. Court staff immediately notified the Topeka Police Department. Officers who are assigned to the court security detail implemented additional safety precautions in direct response to the threat.

TPD indicated the investigation led to the identification, location and apprehension of the threat suspect in the 1300 block of SW Mulvane. The suspect was identified as Henry D. Kratchman, 50, of Topeka. He was booked into Shawnee County Department of Corrections for suspicion of aggravated criminal threat.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Victim of Topeka hit-and-run passes away, officials identify him as a local
FILE
I-70 chase leads officials to discover driver consumed 4x legal limit of alcohol
Donald Eugene Fields II was issued a federal arrest warrant in December 2022 for allegedly sex...
Man wanted for child sex trafficking placed on FBI’s 10 Most Wanted list
FILE
Memorial Day 2023 Services
Donovan Phelps
Man with Oklahoma arrest warrant behind Shawnee Co. bars

Latest News

13 News at Six
Stormont Vail
Jackson Co. paramedic wins Stormont Vail excellence award at EMS celebration
Meet Fiona from Helping Hands Humane Society
Meet Fiona from Helping Hands Humane Society
Learn about a Fall trip you can take to Lake Superior with meteorologist Doug Meyers
Lake Superior Splendor trip with 13 News meteorologist Doug Meyers