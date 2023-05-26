Topeka High student performs with Kansas City Symphony Orchestra

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At just 17 years old, Andrew Anderson is quickly becoming one of the most notable young musicians in Kansas.

Anderson started playing cello less than three years ago at first by himself before reaching out to the director of string orchestras at Topeka High, Dan McCready. McCready was blown away at Anderson’s natural talent and dedication to his craft.

“Most students progress at sort of a horizontal upward momentum but Andrew is straight up vertical,” said McCready. “He takes to the cello like a fish to water.”

Anderson has had an impressive musical career despite being in its infancy still. In 2022 he received a perfect score at the regional festival and most recently the winner of the Kansas City Symphony Young Artist Competition. The prize he won was the opportunity to perform with the symphony two times.

McCready says that despite his reserved demeanor, Anderson’s voice truly shines when he’s playing his cello.

He didn’t get to this level on accident, though. Anderson sometimes dedicates up to eight hours a day to practicing and learning more about music. McCready says that this passion, dedication, and strong work ethic are what impresses him most about Anderson.

Anderson will soon perform at Carnegie Hall with the Kansas City Youth Symphony.

