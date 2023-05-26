Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office holds Spring promotions and awards ceremony

By Shayndel Jones
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office held its Spring Promotions and Awards ceremony on Friday, May 26.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office indicated the following individuals were recently promoted:

  • Captain Leone - promoted from the rank of lieutenant
  • Lieutenant Wanamaker - promoted from the rank of sergeant
  • Corporal Steinlage - promoted from the rank of deputy

According to Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the following individuals received Silver Awards for two separate lifesaving events:

  • Deputy Brickei, Deputy LaFarge and Deputy Zahn
  • Deputy Brickei and Deputy Vaughn

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office noted the following individuals received Commanders Awards:

  • Deputy Gragg
  • Deputy Zahn
  • Corporal Schmidtlein
  • Detective Culver
  • Detective Myers
  • Sergeant Adams
  • Sergeant Loghry

