Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office holds Spring promotions and awards ceremony
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office held its Spring Promotions and Awards ceremony on Friday, May 26.
Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office indicated the following individuals were recently promoted:
- Captain Leone - promoted from the rank of lieutenant
- Lieutenant Wanamaker - promoted from the rank of sergeant
- Corporal Steinlage - promoted from the rank of deputy
According to Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the following individuals received Silver Awards for two separate lifesaving events:
- Deputy Brickei, Deputy LaFarge and Deputy Zahn
- Deputy Brickei and Deputy Vaughn
Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office noted the following individuals received Commanders Awards:
- Deputy Gragg
- Deputy Zahn
- Corporal Schmidtlein
- Detective Culver
- Detective Myers
- Sergeant Adams
- Sergeant Loghry
