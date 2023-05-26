Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office holds Spring promotions and awards ceremony

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office held its Spring Promotions and Awards ceremony on Friday, May 26.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office indicated the following individuals were recently promoted:

Captain Leone - promoted from the rank of lieutenant

Lieutenant Wanamaker - promoted from the rank of sergeant

Corporal Steinlage - promoted from the rank of deputy

According to Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the following individuals received Silver Awards for two separate lifesaving events:

Deputy Brickei, Deputy LaFarge and Deputy Zahn

Deputy Brickei and Deputy Vaughn

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office noted the following individuals received Commanders Awards:

Deputy Gragg

Deputy Zahn

Corporal Schmidtlein

Detective Culver

Detective Myers

Sergeant Adams

Sergeant Loghry

