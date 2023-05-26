Rossville takes home 3A State Championship
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Rossville ended their season in style, topping Santa Fe Trail, 2-0 in the State Championship in Manhattan.
The Dawgs beat Columbus 19-7 in round one Thursday and then they defeated Southeast of Saline 6-4 in the semifinals and ultimately won it all. This is Rossville’s first state title since 2000.
The Dawgs finish the year at 20-4.
