Rossville takes home 3A State Championship

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Rossville ended their season in style, topping Santa Fe Trail, 2-0 in the State Championship in Manhattan.

The Dawgs beat Columbus 19-7 in round one Thursday and then they defeated Southeast of Saline 6-4 in the semifinals and ultimately won it all. This is Rossville’s first state title since 2000.

The Dawgs finish the year at 20-4.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.