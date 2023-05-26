Riley County suspect causes $30,000 in property damage at Manhattan home

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Riley County suspect caused $30,000 in property damage at a Manhattan home.

Riley County Police Department (RCPD) announced on their Daily News report that officers responded around 7:03 a.m. on Thursday, May 25 in the 700 block of Midland Ave. in Manhattan, Kan. Authorities said two 31-year-old males and one 37-year-old male were the victims when it was reported that a known male suspect damaged multiple walls, ceilings and electrical outlets at a home in the location.

RCPD noted the total loss associated with the case is approximately $30,000.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.