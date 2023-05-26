RCPD search for suspect who stole tools from plumbing vehicle

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police Department (RCPD) is searching for a suspect who stole tools from inside a plumbing vehicle.

RCPD announced on their Daily News report that officers filed a report of theft from a motor vehicle around 7:37 a.m. on Thursday, May 25 in the 1100 block of Hostetler Dr. in Manhattan, Kan. Officers reported M&S Plumbing as the victim when they reported an unknown suspect stole several tools from inside the business’s vehicle.

According to RCPD, the estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $4,000.

RCPD noted anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using Crime Stoppers allows individuals to remain anonymous and could qualify them for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

