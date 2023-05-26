One dead following bicycle accident

One bicyclist is dead following an accident in Lyon County.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LYON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - One bicyclist is dead following an accident in Lyon County.

Lyon County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday, May 26 Lyon County EMS, District 5 first responders and Lyon County Deputies were dispatched for a bicycle accident involving one rider to the 100 block of Road U in Lyon County, Kan.

Lyon County Sheriff’s Office indicated Michael Welch, 82, of McPherson, was unresponsive when units arrived and CPR was started. Welch was declared deceased at the scene.

