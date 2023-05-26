Meet Fiona from Helping Hands Humane Society

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Meet Fiona, a boxer-pit bull mix puppy from Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka.

Fiona is about 9 weeks old and came to the shelter as part of a litter. The shelter is still offering no fees on dog/puppy adoptions to help ease overcrowding. For more information visit the shelter on 21st street in Topeka, or check out www.hhhstopeka.org.

