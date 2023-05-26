Marion Lake, Norton Lake under blue-green algae warning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Marion Lake in Marion County and Norton Lake in Norton County are under a blue-green algae warning.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announced the following lakes have lifted their blue-green algae warnings:

Melvern Lake in Osage County on May 25,

Pomona Lake in Osage County on May 25, and

Big Eleven Lake in Wyandotte County on May 25.

According to KDHE, a blue-green harmful algal bloom (HAB) may look like blue, bright green, brown or red foam, scum or paint floating on the water. Blooms can develop rapidly. Officials said if water appears suspicious or there is decaying algae on the shore, avoid contact and keep dogs away.

KDHE said these toxins can be absorbed by ingestion, inhalation of aerosols and even skin contact. Symptoms vary depending upon the type of exposure, including direct contact, ingestion, and inhalation, but can include rash, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, sore throat, and headache. If you, or your dog, come into contact with algae, rinse the area with clean, fresh water. Suspected HAB-related health incidents, whether human or animal, regardless of season, should be reported at kdhe.ks.gov/1163.

KDHE indicated the state of Kansas recognizes three advisory levels for blue-green algae as Hazard, Warning and Watch status.

A Hazard status indicates that a harmful algal bloom is present, and extreme conditions exist.

Signage should be posted at all public access locations.

It is recommended that either a portion of the lake or the entire lake or zone, be closed to the public.

In some cases, the adjacent land should be closed as well. Actual setback distances will be determined on a site-specific basis, if necessary.

When partial closures (i.e., beach or cove) are issued, the remaining lake or zone area will carry a warning status.

KDHE said a Warning status indicates that conditions are unsafe for human and pet exposure. Contact with the waterbody should be avoided.

When a warning is issued, KDHE recommends the following precautions be taken:

Signage should be posted at all public access locations.

Inhalation of spray or aerosols may be harmful.

Lake water is not safe to drink for pets or livestock.

Lake water, regardless of blue-green algae status, should never be consumed by humans.

Water contact should be avoided.

Fish may be eaten if they are rinsed with clean water and only the fillet portion is consumed, while all other parts are discarded.

Do not allow pets to eat dried algae.

If lake water contacts skin, wash with clean water as soon as possible.

Avoid areas of visible algae accumulation.

KDHE indicated a Watch status means that blue-green algae have been detected and a harmful algal bloom is present or likely to develop. People are encouraged to avoid areas of algae accumulation and keep pets and livestock away from the water.

During the watch status, KDHE recommends the following precautions be taken:

Signage should be posted at all public access locations.

Water may be unsafe for humans/animals.

Avoid areas of algae accumulation and do not let people/pets eat dried algae or drink contaminated water.

Swimming, wading, skiing and jet skiing are discouraged near visible blooms.

Boating and fishing are safe. However, inhalation of the spray may affect some individuals. Avoid direct contact with water, and wash with clean water after any contact.

Clean fish well with potable water and eat fillet portion only.

KDHE noted advisories are lifted when cell densities and toxin concentrations dissipate to levels below the Watch threshold.

For information on blue-green algae and reporting potential harmful algal blooms, visit kdhe.ks.gov/HAB.

