Manhattan Housing Authority awarded $1.5 million pre-apprenticeship grant

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Housing Authority will receive a generous grant to support its pre-apprenticeship program.

To expand registered apprenticeships and strengthen the nation’s workforce to meet industry demands, the U.S. Department of Labor announced $90 million in grants to 68 organizations in 32 states to provide training and employment services.

On Thursday, the Manhattan Housing Authority was awarded a $1.5 million grant for their YouthBuild application. It was the only award made in Kansas. The grant will support pre-apprenticeships that will educate and train young people from ages 16 to 24 for jobs in high-demand industries, including construction, for which YouthBuild will focus student learning on building or rehabilitating affordable housing in their communities for low-income or unhoused families.

According to the City of Manhattan’s 2023 Market Analysis, the Manhattan area will need more than 3,000 new homes built over the next 20 years. The Manhattan-based YouthBuild: Bountiful Bridges program addresses regional labor market shortages for in-demand solar and will graduate 65 students in 40 months.

“The YouthBuild grant we’re announcing today will strengthen the local workforce and give Manhattan, Kansas, a modern path forward for disadvantaged youth to develop or repair affordable housing in our community,” said Aaron Estabrook, Executive Director of Manhattan Housing Authority.

YouthBuild grants support a pre-apprenticeship model that provides disadvantaged young people with occupational skills training, employment services, and educational guidance.

“The local non-profit collaborations are what make this so special. Connecting affordable housing and workforce development is a game-changer for the community. This is a major win for the Flint Hills region. UFM is excited to be on the cutting-edge of community-engaged problem solving to help bridge the equity gap at a local level,” said Aliah Mestrovich Seay, UFM Community Learning Center Executive Director.

